Top 5 Hurling Goalkeepers 2019

Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny) – The Glenmore club man to me is the best goalkeeper around the minute. He is an excellent shot stopper, but not only that his long range free taking which he scores the majority of is a joy to watch. He is sure to have another big campaign in the Black and Amber in 2019. Has to be high on the list for an all-star award.

2. Nickie Quaid (Limerick) – The Effin man won an All-Star in 2018 after some heroic performances for the Shannonsiders in the Munster Championship as well as the All-Ireland Final win over Galway. He is very efficient goalkeeper in terms of his distribution of the ball, 9 times out of 10 he finds his man. He is also an excellent shot stopper and is another key player for the Limerick men if they are to retain Liam McCarthy in 2019.

3. Stephen O’Keeffe (Waterford) – The Ballygunner man is similar to Eoin Murphy in my opinion. A goalkeeper that likes to get involved. He is calm under pressure and 9 times out of 10 finds his man from the puck out. He likes to build from the back and he is quite good at distributing the short ball also.

4. Anthony Nash (Cork) – Ever present between the sticks for Cork, Nash is a keeper that has revitalised how goalkeeper play. If there was ever a goalkeeper to take a penalty Nash would be the man. We all remember them penalties a few years ago he was hitting on the 14 yard line !! An excellent shot stopper. At 34 he was won 2 All-Stars to date.

5. Mark Fanning (Wexford) – The 27 year old Glynn/Barntown man has been ever present in Davy Fitzgerald’s team, even before that he was number 1 on the list. He made his debut in 2010. He is another keeper that is now afraid to play the short puck out or afraid to take long range frees. Has plenty of more years ahead of him in the Purple and Gold for sure.