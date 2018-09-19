Two names put forward for Mayo job

Two names have been put forward to become the next manager of the Mayo senior football side, these two nominations are former boss James Horan and Michael Solan.

Both have been known of interest in the job and now it appears it is just the two of them in the running for the vacant position which was vacated by Stephen Rochford after he stepped aside after a stand off with the Mayo County board regarding the make up of his proposed back room team for the 2019 season. No other managers have been put forward so once again Mayo will look for a manager from inside their own county to banish the so called curse and lead them to the promised land.

The deadline for nominations passed on Wednesday afternoon, after clubs had been asked to put names forward, the candidates also had to sign their own nomination form meaning they were interested in the role. Horan is no stranger to the Inter county management, he was in charge from 2010 to 2014 and guided Mayo to four Connacht senior football titles as well as two All-Ireland Final appearances, those appearances coming in 2012 against Donegal and 2013 against Dublin. They lost out on both occasions.

Horan is the current favourite for the job but he has had a rocky relationship with the Mayo County board in the past. In August speaking to RTE Sport Horan said that if he was to take up the role that it would be on his terms.

Solan is another well known manager in Mayo but may not be known as well as Horan countrywide. He hails from the Ballaghderreen club and indeed guided the county’s U21 side to an All-Ireland title. Solan’s brother Barry may be known to some as he is currently Is the strength and conditioning coach as Premier League Giants Arsenal. Barry was also involved with Stephen Rochford’s back room team.

It remains to be seen who will get the job but Horan is the bookies firm favourite at the minute and is difficult to oppose giving his exploits in the past with the county side.