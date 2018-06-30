Tyrone battle past brave Cavan

Tyrone just about got the better of Ulster rivals Cavan by beating them 0-18 to 1-12 at a sunny Brewster Park on Saturday evening to book their place in the Round 4 qualifier draw.

Tyrone had the better of the opening 35 minutes they led by 0-9 to 0-05 at the interval. The scores were level when Dara McVeety tied the scores up at five points each, before the Red Hands through Cathal McShane two points, Tiernan McCann and Mattie Donnelly all added points before the break to give Mickey Harte’s men a four point lead.

It was Donnelly who indeed opened the scoring inside 30 seconds of the ball thrown in the first half, Niall Sludden and Peter Harte then both pointed either side of a Ciaran Brady score for Cavan. Tiernan McCann pointed but Cavan kicked three in a row with McVeety, McKiernan and Clarke all raising shite flags. Frank Burns then swapped points with McVeety, before Tyrone finished with the flurry of scores from McShane, McCann and Donnelly.

On the resumption then Conor McAliskey scored a nice point from a free. However, Cavan roared back into the game and were level by the 45th minute, 1-7 to 0-10. Gearoid McKiernan grabbing a point and Martin Reilly grabbing a goal by punching to the net. Ronan O’Neill restored the Red Hand lead, while Sludden stretched it out to two. Oisin Kiernan and Seanie Johnston however had Cavan back on level terms. Richard Donnelly had Tyrone back in front on 55 minutes but Conor Moynagh once again responded for Cavan in game that was going down to the wire. O Neill and Burns hit a quickfire double to stretch the gap back out to two once again. That man O’Neill was making a massive impact and he got his third of the game minutes later, Peter Harte then kicked what was the insurance point in many people’s eyes.

Cavan briefly responded with McKiernan kicking over, however once again Sludden replied as we now entered injury time and a goal separating the teams. That was the end of the scoring as Tyrone held on for a deserved win in the end, while Cavan now out of championship 2018.