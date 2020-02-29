Tyrone battled to a 1-10 to 1-07 win over Dublin in Omagh on Saturday. In truth the game should have been called off due to the horrendous conditions. But Mickey Harte will be delighted with the win.

Rory Brennan slots home a nice GOAL for @TyroneGAALive pic.twitter.com/vBuaQ3jbkg — The GAA (@officialgaa) February 29, 2020

Dublin made the perfect start to this game. Colm Basquel sauntered through with a super run through before unleashing an unstoppable effort to the top right corner of Niall Morgan’s goal. However, Mickey Harte’s men settled with scores from Conor Meyler and Rory Brennan. Brian Fenton knocked over a nice score, but it was Dublin only point from play in the opening half.

Liam Rafferty got on the scoreboard after McCurry assisted him. However, the game would be all tied up when Morgan knocked over a long range free from 50 metres with the wind. Dean Rock knocked over a 20 metre free, but Peter Harte knocked over a super score on 33 minutes. Tyrone could have had a goal when Rafferty hit the crossbar. The score at the break 0-5 to 1-02. There was some unsavoury scenes in the tunnel with both sides engaging in a scuffle which didn’t look great from first viewing.

Padraig Hampsey was given a black card when action resumed for his involvement in the tunnel incident. I suspect we will be hearing more about it. Peter Harte would kick the first score of the half. Dublin through Cillian O’Shea and Niall Scully pointed, before Dean Scully knocked over a free. McCurry kicked his first accurate free of the night, Morgan followed that up with another free to leave it 1-05 to 0-08. Niall Scully was then sent to the sin bin after tangling with his marker, Edendork man Morgan took the resulting free and split the posts as Tyrone led for the first time after 58 minutes. Jack McCaffrey was introduced by Dessie Farrell and he was fouled to allow Rock to level matters.

Morgan kick his fourth free of the game to edge the hosts back in front. But Dean Rock kicked a 66th minute effort between the posts. The score now was 0-10 to 1-07. Tyrone got the final score of the game despite Dublin pushing for the goal with Paul Mannion. Tyrone held on for what was a crucial win in Omagh