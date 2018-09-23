Tyrone CCC rule Sean Cavanagh incident accidental

The Tyrone CCC have ruled that the injuries sustained by Sean Cavanagh in a recent club game were accidental.

The counties Competitions Control Committee have said that there will be no action taken against any Edendork player as a result of injuries sustained to Moy club man and former County star Sean Cavanagh who suffered a broken nose and concussion last weekend. RTE Sport report that the CCC review the referee’s report whom was Kieran Eanetta, while they also viewed a video of the game before coming up with this decision.

In a statement released on Saturday evening by the Tyrone CCC they said they were satisfied that the referee had dealt with the incident appropriately. The statement read ‘Tyrone GAA has now completed its investigation into the incident during the course of the senior football championship match – Edendork v Moy- in which Sean Cavanagh suffered a serious head injury”. The statement went on further to say, “The Tyrone Competitions Control Committee (CCC), on request, considered the referee’s report of the game and viewed a video recording of the incident in which Sean was injured”. The CCC was satisfied that the referee was well positioned, in clear view of the incident, and adjudicated on the matter appropriately.

The game itself was action packed which had.no fewer than 27 cards, with 20 of these been yellow .6 red and one black.The matter will probably end here now given the investigation.