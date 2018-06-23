Tyrone cruise past Carlow with three second half goals

GAA Senior Football Round 2 Qualifiers
Saturday 23rd June at 5pm
Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow
Carlow 1-10 Tyrone 3-14
Carlow started well, and an early goal from their no.14 Darragh O’Brien gave them a brief glimmer of hope. After 12 minutes Carlow led 1-2 0-3, however that seemed to wake Tyrone up an they scored the next five points to lead at the break by 0-8 to Carlow’s 1-2.
Tyrone upped the intensity in the second half and goals from Niall Sludden, a Peter Harte penalty an injury time strike from Richard Donnelly sees Mickey Harte’s side advance to Monday morning Round 3 draw.
more to follow.