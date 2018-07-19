Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and Betting Advice

Tyrone welcome All-Ireland champions Dublin to Healy Park in Omagh for a 7pm throw in on Saturday evening. The game is sold out so there won’t be many tickets floating around for this one. The game will not be on RTE, but it will be shown on Sky Sports, for those that don’t have this they can follow our live match tracker on site.

Looking at a preview of the game itself now, we begin by looking at the home side Tyrone. They went on a good run in the qualifiers before reaching the Super 8’s and last weekend showed why they deserved to be there dishing out a hammering to Roscommon. This game obviously won’t be as easy that. Mickey Harte has several top players in his ranks the emergence of Richie Donnelly is to note, the consistency that Niall Sludden, Peter Harte and Mattie Donnelly bring will also be key if they are to upset the odds here. Conor McAliskey and Lee Brennan also are top players.

Dublin as we all know are the best team in the country, however, this trip to Omagh is sure to test them. They will be in a game and will get nothing easy that’s for sure. However, Jim Gavin has loads of quality on the bench if things get tough for Dubs, but the talent that will be in starting 15 should see them through this game. Players like Paul Flynn, Johnny Cooper and James McCarthy have all been playing well, while Brian Fenton and Ciaran Kilkenny are surely now footballer of the year contenders given their performances to date. Big performances from that duo and of course Dean Rock in the forwards will be enough in my opinion.

Team News

Teams are yet to be announced

Stats

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS

2017 Dublin 2-17 Tyrone 0-11 (All-Ireland semi-final)

2011 Dublin 0-22 Tyrone 0-15 (All-Ireland quarter final)

2010 Dublin 1-15 Tyrone 0-13 (All-Ireland quarter final)

2008 Tyrone 3-14 Dublin 1-08 (All-Ireland quarter final)

2005 Tyrone 2-18 Dublin 1-14 (All-Ireland quarter final replay)

They meet in the championship for the second successive year, Dublin won last year’s All-Ireland semi-final meeting at Croke Park by 12 points. Tyrone are seeking their first win over Dublin since 2008. This will be the ninth ever championship meeting between the sides the first of which was in 1984. Dublin lead in that respect 5 wins to Tyrone’s 2 wins, while there has been one draw.

Betting Advice

Dublin are favourites to extend their unbeaten run over Tyrone here at 1/3, while the Red Hands represent excellent value at 3/1. The draw is 9/1 here. This decision may not be popular but I think there could be a shock in this game, so am putting my neck on the line and going with Tyrone to win, why you may ask? Well because I think there will be a massive shock in the Super 8’s and I believe this will be it. Other bets worth considering are Peter Harte to score anytime at 9/2, if Tyrone get a penalty he will be the man taking it just look at it that way.