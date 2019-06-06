Ulster Football Championship: Cavan v Armagh, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Cavan v Armagh, Sunday, 4 pm, Clones

This is an eagerly anticipated replay with both sides having played out 1-14 to 0-17 draw last weekend at the same venue. Yet again I expect the game to go right down to the wire.

Click Livescores. sportsnewsireland.com for live update

A place in the Ulster final is stake for whoever wins this game, with their opponents either Donegal or Tyrone who meet in the other semi-final also this weekend. Cavan manager Mickey Graham may opt to start Cian Mackey who really impressed when coming off the bench scoring 0-03 in less than 20 minutes. He also could have won the game for the Breffni men with an injury time effort that was waved wide. Gearoid McKiernan and Martin Reilly will also look to have massive game.

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney will more than likely stick with the same side. This would mean the impressive Jarlath Og Burns will be in midfield after scoring 1-02 last weekend. The Armagh full forward mine is quite dangerous with Crossmaglen Jamie Clarke, beside Stefan Campbell and Rory Grugan. If these players get the right service they can cause the Cavan full back line a lot of trouble.

Last 5 Championship Meetings

2019 Armagh 1-14 Cavan 0-17 (Ulster semi-final)

2016 Cavan 2-16 Armagh 0-14 (Ulster quarter-final)

2014 Armagh 1-12 Cavan 0-09 (Ulster quarter-final)

2013 Cavan 1-15 Armagh 1-11 (Ulster first round)

2008 Armagh 0-17 Cavan 0-13 (Ulster quarter-final)

Manager/Player Thoughts

Mickey Graham speaking to the Irish News after the game said: “I’m just relieved we have another opportunity and to still be in the Ulster championship”.

Aidan Forker, the Armagh wing back speaking to the Irish Independent said that his side can improve for the replay he said” But we can learn from that (the drawn game) and improve. That’s what we will be looking at this week, there will not be much training done. There will be a lot of recovery done.”

Team News

Cavan: TBA

Armagh: TBA

Betting

Cavan are slight favourites at 5/6, while Armagh are 6/5. The draw is available at 15/2. I think Cavan will win this time around. Cavan to win by 1-3 points at 11/4.