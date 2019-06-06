Ulster Football Championship: Donegal v Tyrone, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Donegal v Tyrone, Saturday, 5 pm, Breffni Park

All eyes will be on Breffni Park on Saturday evening as Donegal take on Tyrone in the Ulster Football Championship semi-final. The game is live on RTE television and throw in is at 5pm.

Click Livescores. sportsnewsireland.com for live update

Donegal come into the game on the back of a big win over Fermanagh. Donegal never looked like losing the game as Fermanagh were very defensive minded. Declan Bonner has players like Ryan McHugh, Paddy McBrearty and Michael Murphy all of whom are match winners on their own.

Tyrone come into the game with a preliminary round win over Derry, then they followed that up with a comprehensive win over Antrim. Not much can be read into them games, Derry did test them to be fair. What I like about Tyrone they are gone a bit more attack minded which will be needed come the Super 8’s, should they make it to them, which I suspect they will. Mickey Harte has a lot of good young players in his side mixed with experienced heads. Cathal McShane had really impressed me to date and he will probably have a big bearing on who will come away from Breffni Park with the win.

Last 5 Championship Meetings

2018 Tyrone 2-17 Donegal 1-13 (Super 8’s)

2017 Tyrone 1-21 Donegal 1-12 (Ulster semi-final)

2016 Tyrone 0-13 Donegal 0-11 (Ulster final)

2015 Donegal 1-13 Tyrone 1-10 (Ulster first round)

2013 Donegal 2-10 Tyrone 0-10 (Ulster quarter-final)

Manager Thoughts

Declan Bonner speaking to BBC Northern Ireland was looking forward to the game in which he said “Both teams will go out to play football. There will be an edge to it, it’s a local derby and an Ulster semi-final so I expect it to be a really good match “We’re there to defend our title and Tyrone are there to take it from us and it’s going to come down to small margins. It’s about taking your opportunities when they come.

Team News

Donegal: TBA

Tyrone: TBA

Betting

Tyrone are 4/7 to win the game, with Donegal priced at 7/4. The draw at 15/2 has to be considered here too because I expect a close game. Paddy McBrearty at odds of 3/1 to score an anytime goal looks a good bet.