Ulster Football Championship: Fermanagh v Donegal, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Fermanagh v Donegal, Sunday, 2 pm Brewster Park

Fermanagh and Donegal face off in the Ulster Football Championship quarter-final on Sunday afternoon at Brewster Park. The game throws in at 2 pm. The winner of this game plays Tyrone or Antrim in the semi-final on June 8th.

Click Livescores. sportsnewsireland.com for live updates

Fermanagh were very unlucky in Division 2 not be promoted. They had 3 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses. The two draws could have easily been wins though. Rory Gallagher former Donegal boss will have his side well drilled for this meeting especially on home soil where a big crowd is expected. The Ernersiders will be looking to keep it tight and frustrate Donegal.

Declan Bonner’s Donegal come into the game on the back of an excellent league campaign also in Division 2. The Tir Chonaill men were promoted to the top flight for 2020 along with Meath. They won 5 games and lost 2. Incidentally one of those losses was to Fermanagh losing out by 0-13 to 0-10 in Letterkenny. Declan Bonner has a superb squad of players at his disposal, for sure he is not looking past this game but he will want to get to an Ulster Final for sure.

Looking at the sides. Fermanagh will likely go with Che Cullen at full back. Ryan Jones and Eoin Donnelly will likely partner up in midfield. Damian McCusker, Sean Quigley, and Aidan Breen will be key men in the attack. Declan Bonner will look to players like Ryan McHugh and Eoghan Ban Gallagher in defence for big performances. Michael Murphy, Ciaran McFadden and Jamie Brennan also will be key players.

Last 5 Championship Meetings

2018: Donegal 2-18 Fermanagh 0-12 (Ulster final)

2016: Donegal 2-12 Fermanagh 0-11 (Ulster quarter-final)

2006: Donegal 0-11 Fermanagh 0-8 (All-Ireland qualifier – Round 4)

2004: Fermanagh 1-10 Donegal 0-12 aet (All-Ireland qualifier – Round 4)

2003: Fermanagh 0-10 Donegal 0-6 (Ulster quarter-final)

Betting

Donegal are 1/5 to win the game, while Fermanagh are a big price at 9/2. The draw is priced at 11/1. I expect a close game to be honest. Fermanagh to cover the handicap at +5.