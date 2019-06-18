Ulster Football Final: Cavan v Donegal, Preview, Team News and live score updates

Cavan v Donegal, Sunday, 2 pm, Clones

Cavan and Donegal meet in the Ulster Football Final on Sunday at 2 pm. The game is in Clones and is live on RTE.

Click Livescores. sportsnewsireland.com for live updates

The winners of this game will go straight through to the super 8’s. They will be joined in a group with the Munster Champions, the Connacht runners up, Leinster runners up or Round 4 qualifier winner.

Cavan come into this game on the back of some good performances in their Ulster journey so far, hence why they have made the final for the first time since 2001. They come into the game after beating Monaghan 1-13 to 0-12, before drawing 0-17 to 1-14 with Armagh, therefore a replay was required which the Breffni men won by 0-23 to 0-17. Mickey Graham will look to Padraig Faulkner, Conor Moynagh and the impressive Killian Clarke. In attack, Dara McVeety, Gearoid McKiernan and Niall Murray will all need to be on form if they are to come out on top.

Donegal have really impressed this year. They did what they to do in overcoming Fermanagh, they were never going to lose that game as Fermanagh were so defensive. They won 0-15 to 0-09. They followed that up with a super win over Tyrone in the semi-final by 1-16 to 0-15. Declan Bonner would have been delighted with Eoghan Ban Gallagher and Ryan McHugh who bought worked tirelessly in defence. In attack Jamie Brennan, Michael Murphy and Paddy McBrearty all will look to have a massive influence on the game.

Last 5 Championship Meetings

2018 Donegal 2-20 Cavan 1-15 (Ulster preliminary round)

2012 Donegal 1-16 Cavan 1-10 (Ulster preliminary round)

2011 Donegal 2-14 Cavan 1-08 (Ulster quarter-final)

2005 Cavan 1-11 Donegal 1-10 (All-Ireland qualifiers)

2002 Donegal 1-17 Cavan 0-15 (Ulster preliminary round)

Statistics

This will be the first Ulster Final meeting between the sides since 1983. Donegal won that by 1-14 to 1-11. Donegal are looking for their 10th Ulster title. Mickey Graham came on as a substitute in 2001 for Cavan when they last reached an Ulster final. Donegal are making an appearance in the final for the eight time in nine seasons.

Betting

Donegal are 1/3 to win this game. Cavan are 3/1 outsiders. The draw is priced at 8/1. For me, I think Cavan will stick to the handicap but Donegal will win by a point or two. Cavan +3 at 11/10 looks a good bet.