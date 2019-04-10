Video – GAA manifesto released by president John Horan

The GAA has issued a rallying call to every one of its 2,000 clubs dotted throughout Ireland and the globe as part of the unveiling of the new GAA Manifesto in County Meath.

GAA President John Horan said: “Following an engagement process with our members and supporters we are pleased to unveil our new GAA Manifesto which serves as a reminder that we all belong to the same special organsiation.

“Today’s event and the actions that will follow aims to position our Association, and those who make it all that it is, at the centre of our efforts to promote the GAA.

“I would like to thank St Colmcille’s and their members for hosting us and supporting this initiative this morning. I hope it resonates and is proudly displayed by clubs just like theirs right across the island and indeed around the world.”

GAA Director General Tom Ryan added: “Today serves of a reminder that we all come from clubs and that there is a place for us all in the GAA.

“Next week, you’ll also see this brought to life in a campaign that celebrates belonging. It features GAA people and the cut and thrust of GAA life across our GAA digital and social networks, as well as on TV, radio and in print.

“I look forward to the roll-out of this initiative in the weeks, months and years ahead and I would encourage anyone connected to GAA to get behind the manifesto and give it as much support as possible.”