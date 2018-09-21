Walsh calls time on inter-county career

Donnchadh Walsh has announced announced his retirement from inter-county with Kerry.

The Cromane club man won three All-Ireland titles, eight Munster titles and two Allianz League titles with Kerry in a career spanning 15 years. Walsh in a statement said The greatest honour I ever could’ve imagined has been pulling on the green and gold jersey but, as with all good things, it must come to an end. That end has arrived.” Walsh made his debut in 2003 when the late great Paidi O’Se was in charge, he would go on to win an all-star award in 2015 also.

In his statement which was released on his clubs facebook page. the Kerry wing forward said “I am retiring from Kerry inter-county football with a lifetime of memories. I first played for Kerry as a minor two days after my 17th birthday back in 2001, and apart from a brief period where I had to knuckle down in my early 20s, I have been on the juggernaut that is the life of a Kerry footballer ever since. I cherished every second because it’s all I ever wanted to do”. He wished the new Kerry football all the best and urged the current crop of players to do what it takes to get Kerry back to the top, He went to thank his club in his statement, as well as his family and friends he said ” To all the members of Cromane GAA Club: thank you so much for nurturing and encouraging me. While it’s the end of an era retiring from Kerry, it’s something of a rebirth for me with the club. I was reared about 10 metres from Cromane GAA pitch and it has been close to my heart since I could raise my foot and kick a ball. I look forward to kicking many more balls there in the years to come”. I would like to thank my family and friends for always being there through thick and thin. I’d like to especially thank all my coaches and team-mates that I played with, and for, throughout my development and career including my school, the Intermediate School Killorglin (ISK); my divisional GAA board, Mid Kerry; my colleges, UCC and RCSI, and Kerry underage teams.

He went on finally to thank the Kerry supporters and concluded his statement saying that he will now become of them (supporters) and is looking forward to cheering on his former team mates on the terraces in Austin Stack Park and Fitzgerald Stadium.