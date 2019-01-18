Walsh Cup Final Preview- Hurling

Wexford v Galway, 2pm Saturday, Bellefield, Enniscorthy.

Wexford and Galway go head to head on Saturday afternoon in Bellefield Enniscorthy with the Walsh Cup at stake.

Galway needed a last gasp Joe Canning special sideline to edge out Dublin in their first game of the 2019 season at Parnell Park last weekend. Micheal Donoghue will be aware that his side will be in for another tough battle with the Slaneysiders in front of what will be a packed Bellefield.

Davy Fitzgerald will know that this a big game for his side but he has said focus is on the National League opener against Limerick at Wexford Park. Wexford did manage to beat Kilkenny last weekend in the semi final albeit a weakened Kilkenny side without several of the household names.

Wexford are expected to name a strong enough side here again. Last weekend there was some good performances with the likes of Paudie Foley, Shane Reck and Liam Ryan going well. I expect more here this week from Conor McDonald and David Dunne in the inside forward line if Fitzgerald opts to start the duo.

Galway manager will likely named a strong team here as well. Cathal Mannion was superb form in that win over Dublin, he went on to score 0-10, 0-05 coming from frees. Players like Conor Whelan, Padraig Brehony, Davy Glennon and Padraic Mannion will all likely start also for the Tribesmen.

The bookies have this game as even Stevens. With Wexford priced at 10/11 and Galway 11/10, The draw is priced at 8/1. Personally home advantage counts for a lot and on that evidence I would give Wexford the slight nod to go ahead and win the Walsh Cup for the second year in a row after claiming the title last year beating Kilkenny.

Verdict : Wexford