Weekend Football Review – Wins for Tyrone, Armagh, Clare, Dublin and Galway

It was a massive weekend in the inter county gaa football scene with games spread across all four provinces.

In Connacht Galway and Mayo finished level in the FBD Connacht League , it was 1-09 apiece at the end of normal time, therefore penalties were needed to separate the sides to see who would make next weekend final. Mayo looking for their first win over their neighbours since 2015 thought they had in the bag but an injury time goals from Barry McHugh in normal time was enough to see the game taken to penalties. Galway prevailed as Manus Breatnach went on to save two penalties. Best for Mayo were Brian Reape, Jason Doherty and Colm Boyle. Barry McHugh, John Daly and Liam Silke best for Kevin Walsh’s men. Roscommon proved to good for Sligo in the other semi final winning 2-18 to 1-16. Enda Smith to the fore for the Rossie men. Colin Compton kicked three late points to secure the win and setup a final with Galway next weekend.

In Ulster, the McKenna Cup semi finals took place. Tyrone were 0-14 to 1-08 winners over Derry at the Athletic Grounds. The sides went in 0-06 apiece at the break, with Chris Bradley for Derry and Ronan O’Neil pointing the way. Derry got a goal on 45 minutes through Patrick Coney. Mickey Harte sprung a couple of substitutes from the bench one been Darragh Canavan son of former Tyrone captain Peter. He actually got a nice a point .Peter Harte was also sprung from the bench and his 5 second half were enough to see Tyrone overcome a plucky Derry side to set up a final with Armagh.

In the other semi final of the McKenna Armagh narrowly beat Donegal by 0-14 to 1-10 at Omagh. The Donegal coming from Jason McGee . At half time the scores were Armagh 0-09 Donegal 1-05, Stefan Campbell and Niall Grimley giving the Orchard county a narrow lead. Grimley and Campbell continued scoring in the second half and Armagh held out for a narrow win and to play Tyrone next wekewee in the final .

Westmeath and Dublin will face each other in the O’Byrne Cup Final after Westmeath hammered Longford, while Dublin needed penalties to beat Meath. Westmeath won 2-10 to 0-04 with Ger Egan and Callum McCormack to the fore. In Parnell Park Dublin edged out Meath on penalties after a 1-12 to 1-12 draw after normal time. Dublin play Westmeath in the final next Friday night in a game which will be live on tg4.