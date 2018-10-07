Weekend GAA Club Round Up

The weekend GAA Club action has concluded and there was some upsets in several games in the county championships.

In the Dublin senior hurling championship Kilmacud Croke progressed to the Dublin final with a win over Cuala 3-13 to 1-17. Indeed it was a case of third time lucky for the Stillorgan men as they have lost the last two final to Cuala. Ballyboden beat St Vincent’s in the other semi-final to progress to the final also. The Tipperary County semi finals were also down for decision and again another upset with Thurles losing out to Nenagh Eire Oh by 2-18 to 2-15 in Thurles. It was an upset as Thurles were bidding this year for the 5th title in a row. In Monaghan Scotstown were crowned champions in the Monaghan senior football championship for a fourth successive year after they edged out Ballybay who had Paul Finlay and the Wylie brothers. The score their was 1-13 to 0-13 County star Conor McCarthy grabbing the all important goal. In Carlow Eire Og won against Palatine 0-09 to 0-05 in the senior football final.

In Clare the county hurling finalists will be Ballyea and Clonlara. Ballyea won last night with Tony Kelly scoring 1-09 while on Sunday, Clonlara beat Kilmayley by 1-14 to 0-16. Ballygunner were once again victorious in Waterford winning the senior hurling title for a fifth successive year they were easy winners by 2-19 to 0-13 over Abbeyside. In the Offaly senior hurling championship Coolderry claimed their 31st County with 2-17 to 0-17 win over Kilcormac- Killoughey.

In Longford the senior county football final ended in a draw between Mullinalaghta and Abbeylara it was 0-06 each at full time. Castlebar and Ballintubber will have to do it all again in their Mayo senior football semi final after they played out a draw, the winners of the replay play Breaffy who beat Ballaghadareen in the other semi final on Saturday. In the Wexford senior hurling championship Naomh Eanna and St Martins will contest the county final after the Gorey side overcame Oylegate – Glenrbrien, while 2017 champions St Martins hammered the Rapparees.