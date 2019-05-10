Weekend GAA Hurling Tips

So the Leinster and Munster Hurling Championship swings into town this weekend as well as the Joe McDonagh. Several big games are down for decision some mouth-watering games in fact. So with that in mind, we will take you through a couple of games to see if we can win you some cash this weekend!

So let’s look at the first game in Leinster, Kilkenny v Dublin in Nowlan Park on Saturday night at 7 pm. Kilkenny are 1/2 to win the game outright, while Dublin are 21/10 and the draw is 9/1. The handicap betting market is probably the one to look at. I think the game will be close. Kilkenny are without Eoin Murphy, James Maher, Cillian Buckley for this game as well as Joey Holden and Conor Delaney. On that evidence, Dublin look the value bet at 21/10. However, I would go with Dublin +3 at 5/6. Colin Fennelly will likely start on the edge of the square, he is likely to cause hardship in the Dublin defence, he is 15/8 to score a goal anytime.

The next games we will look at are Waterford v Clare and Cork v Tipperary. Firstly, let’s take a look at Waterford and Clare which will be played in a sold-out Walsh Park on Sunday at 2 pm, the game is live on RTE. Waterford are even money to win the game outright, Clare are 11/10. Waterford will be tough to beat at home, the last time they met Clare they registered 0-31 in a league game at this same venue. I fancy Waterford to win with the home advantage swinging it in their favour. Pauric Mahony at 14/1 to get the man of the match also looks a good bet.

Cork v Tipperary is the next game which takes place in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday at 4 pm. The game again is live on RTE television. Cork are 10/11 to win the game, with Tipperary 6/5. The sides drew last year in Thurles and you couldn’t rule out another draw here. Tipperary thumped Cork in the league campaign in Pairc Ui Rinn a few months ago but that game will have little bearing on the outcome here. I think Tipperary when they get going, are a superb team. They have some superb hurlers. Seamus Callanan to get the first goal looks a good bet at odds of 6/1. He is also 11/1 to get the man of the match.

Best of Luck with you hurling bets this weekend!