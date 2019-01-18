Weekend GAA Previews – Gaelic Football

There are several matches on this weekend with plenty of silverware up for grabs. The action gets underway on Friday night with the O Byrne Cup Final in Leinster, before Armagh battle it out with old foes Tyrone for the Dr McKenna Cup. These games are live on TG4. The Connacht Senior Football League also takes places with Galway going into battle with Roscommon. Now, lets take a look at the games.

Dublin v Westmeath, Friday 8pm , Parnell Park, Live on TG4

The game will be broadcast live on TG4 on Friday night with both sides looking for some silverware to start of 2019 in good light. Westmeath will be bidding for the first success in the competition since the late 80’s. Westmeath are managed by Jack Cooney and they seem to have got the right formula now. They have quality players to call on and won’t fear Dublin either though they are 11/4 outsiders with the bookmakers. The Westmeath side is a mix of youth and experience with Kieran Martin at full forward, James Dolan at centre back the older guard.

Looking at the side Paul Clarke has named it is virtually Dublin’s third string. However, they still have quality players, Darren Gavin at midfield, Robbie McDaid at wing back and Ryan Basquel at wing forward are all top class players. These players would be looking to get into the panel for the up and coming league which begins in the few weeks. I fancy Dublin to land the spoils here on home soil. Verdict: Dublin

Tyrone v Armagh, Saturday 7.30pm, Athletic Grounds Live on TG4

These two great Ulster rivals go into battle on Saturday with both sides looking to win the Dr McKenna Cup. Ulster football is very competitive and just because it’s a pre season game I don’t see anyone standing back, both managers Kieran McGeeney and Mickey Harte will want to lay down a marker. McGeeney has opted to start strong teams to date in the Dr McKenna Cup indeed he has started Jamie Clarke and Stefan Campbell in the full forward line, two match winners on any given day when in form.

Mickey Harte is quite the opposite looking to start relatively inexperienced sides but with top quality players like Darragh Canavan making some appearances for the Red Hand men. Kyle Coney has also come back into the squad and is another massive attacking option. It will be a good game and I’m 50/50 with this game but I will side with Armagh just going on home advantage alone.

Galway v Roscommon, Sunday 1.30pm, Tuam Stadium

Galway and Roscommon will battle it out in the Connacht Senior League Final on Sunday. Anthony Cunningham will be looking for his first piece of silverware as Rossie boss but they will need to improve to beat Kevin Walsh’s Galway on home soil.

This will be the fifth year in a row the sides have met in the final. Galway are massive favourites at 1/2 to claim the spoils and dethrone the Rossies. Galway will have the likes of Barry McHugh and Declan Kyne. Kevin Walsh’s men to win this for me.