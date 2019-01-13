Weekend Hurling Review – Good weekend for Galway, Wexford and Clare

Galway got the better of Dublin in the Walsh Cup semi final at Parnell Park on Sunday afternoon thanks to a last gasp sideline from Joe Canning.

The Tribesmen prevailed in a 0-21 to 1-17 win at the Donnycarney venue. Micheal Donoghue’s men at the break by 0-15 to 0-08, with Cathal Mannion coming to the fore. Indeed Mannion hit 0-10 with five from free and five from play. Dublin rallied and hit 1-04 without reply the goal coming from Sean Moran. However, it was Canning who was the hero for Galway with a superb point.

In Bellefield in Enniscorthy the other Walsh Cup semi final between Wexford and Kilkenny also took place. Wexford were the victors here on a 0-16 to 0-13 score. Padraig Foley from centre back was superb from the home team landing 0-07, 0-06f. It was nip and tuck throughout with Wexford leading 0-8 to 0-7 at the break. Both sides had relatively strong teams out considering the amount of injuries both teams had. Wexford will now play Galway in the Walsh Cup Final next weekend in what is expected to be another close game

In Munster the Munster hurling league final took place between Clare and Tipperary in Ennis .It was Clare that won easily enough by 4-19 to 1-18. It was Tony Kelly who led the line with the Ballyea man hitting 2-03 for the winners. The scores at the break were all square 2-05 to 0-11 with Kelly and McInerney getting the goals in the first 35. Seamus Callahan was best for Tipperary with 0-09 but there was little he could do as the Banner sauntered to a facile win. Kelly and Guillfoyle put the icing on the cake with two superb goals. Best for Tipperary were Jason Force who hit 0-05, Seamus Callanan and Alan Flynn. Kelly, Guillfoyle and Cathal McInerney were absolutely fantastic for Gerry O’Connor and Donal McInerney’s men.