Westmeath ladies claim first ever intermediate title with 1-11 to 1-09 win over Galway

Westmeath 1-11 Galway 1-09

Westmeath will play in the senior camogie championship in 2020 after a two-point win in the All-Ireland intermediate final on Sunday at Croke Park. Pamela Greville was the star of the show for the Lake County with 9 points, three from play. The Lake County actually trailed by 7 points at the break but an excellent second-half comeback was enough to see them over the line.

It is the first time Westmeath will play senior camogie in their history and they have to thank Greville for her massive contribution, the 36-year-old was excellent. Galway were awarded a penalty inside the first few minutes when Mairead Dillion was fouled, however, the resulting penalty taken by Rachel Monaghan was well saved by Meadbh Scally. Niamh Horan and Greville then pointed for the Lake County, HawkEye was called into action for the Greville score and it adjudged that Laura Glynn the Galway goalkeeper had batted the ball but it had already gone behind the crossbar. Galway though hit 1-06 without reply and put themselves in a good position. Mairead Dillion getting the goal, while Monaghan and Karen Kenedy raised white flags. Monaghan knocked over a further two points. It was 1-08 to 0-04 at the break to Galway.

‘You’re not going to get a Jim Gavin from me’ – Pamela and Johnny Greville speak to RTÉ Sport after Wesmeath’s historic All-Ireland victory #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/qJ7oXOtvnd — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) September 8, 2019

Westmeath rolled up their sleeves in the second half and went for it. Greville was exceptional leading her side with some well-taken scores. She was unlucky not to have a goal that was well stopped by Laura Glynn. Greville knocked over the resulting 45 and then two frees. The Lake County had a goal on 41 minutes though when McCormack caught a long delivery on the edge of the square before been hooked, but managed to win back the ball before firing to the net with an excellent groundstroke. Galway had no answer and Greville hit three of the next four scores. Galway got off the mark with a free in injury time but it wasn’t to spur any comeback as Westmeath went on to get a famous win.

Westmeath: F Keating, A O’Malley, M Scally, L Doherty, A Cully, F Leavy, Sandra McGrath, M Scally, N Horan (0-1), M McCormack (1-0), Sheila McGrath (0-1), M Dowdall, M Murtagh, P Greville (0-9, 5fs, 1 45), C McCrossan. Subs: A Doherty for Horan (37)

Galway: L Glynn, C Donohue, L Ward, L Brennan, K Screene, L Coen, D Higgins, L Casserly, M Mannion, K Kennedy (0-1), A Lynskey (1-1), R Monaghan (0-4(2fs)), E Broderick, M Dillon, T Ruttledge (0-2). Subs: R Hanniffy for Broderick (48), N Horan (0-1f) for Monaghan (48), C Lee for Brennan (56)