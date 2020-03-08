Westmeath have relegated Carlow Division 2 for 2021 after a 1-17 to 2-08 win over Carlow at TEG Cusack Park.

Carlow aided with the wind in the opening didn’t play well. They in fact were seven points at the break. Westmeath showed they wanted to win it more, winning the important challenges, coming out of the ball when they shouldn’t have and landing some superb scores. Killian Doyle had the home side three points ahead early on, but Carlow responded through scores from Marty Kavanagh, Jack Kavanagh and Diarmuid Byrne. The game now level.

Goal for @westmeath_gaa!! Killian Doyle brilliantly strikes it in to the bottom corner. pic.twitter.com/QpilxkM8bf — The GAA (@officialgaa) March 8, 2020

Doyle knocked over another score to give Westmeath the advantage once again. Doyle then found the back of the Carlow net beating Damien Jordan to give the Lake County a four point lead. Colm Bonnar’s side then tagged on a free from Marty Kavanagh, Westmeath though finished strongly with the next four scores. 1-08 to 0-04 at the break.

Chris Nolan registered the first two scores of the second half to cut the gap to five. Once again though Westmeath knocked over four points, the gap now out to nine. Killian Doyle absolutely superb for Shane O’Brien. The game appeared to be all over when Doyle put ten points between the sides. However, Carlow grabbed two goals in quick succession. Marty Kavanagh finishing a penalty on 60 minutes, while Diarmuid Byrne flicked the ball to the net on 64 minutes after Aonghus Clarke was caught in possession. Killian Doyle registered a sideline cut and he would knock over his 14th point of the game from a free to seal a 6 point win for Westmeath. Carlow will now play in Division 2 next season, while Westmeath remain in Division 1. The sides will play each other again in the Joe McDonagh Cup in the coming weeks.

Westmeath: Aaron McHugh; Darragh Egerton, Tommy Doyle, Conor Shaw; Aaron Craig, Aonghus Clarke, Shane Clavin (0-1); Cormac Boyle, Eoin Price; Robbie Greville, Killian Doyle (1-14, 0-10f, 0-1 “65”, 1 S/L), Derek McNicholas (0-1); Darragh Clinton (0-1), Niall Mitchell, Jack Galvin.

Subs: Liam Varley for Craig (h-t), Joey Boyle for McNicholas (44), Josh Coll for Clinton (49), Adam Ennis for Egerton (53), John Gilligan for Clinton (67)

Carlow: Damien Jordan; Ross Smithers, Paul Doyle, Michael Doyle; Alan Corcoran, David English, Gary Bennett; Kevin McDonald, Aaron Amond; Jack Kavanagh (0-1), Diarmuid Byrne (1-1), John Michael Nolan; Chris Nolan (0-3, 0-2f), Martin Kavanagh (1-3, 0-3f, 1-0 pen), Ted Joyce.

Subs: Jon Nolan for John Michael Nolan (18), Edward Byrne for Joyce (44), Paul Coady for J Kavanagh (55), Richard Coady for Bennett (61), Sean Whelan for D Byrne (64)