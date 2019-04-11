Wexford Club Hurling Championship Betting, Fixtures & Results

The Wexford Hurling championship gets underway on the weekend of the 11th of April with some quality games to look forward to. Last year the Naomh Eanna club in Gorey made history winning their first county title at senior level beating St Martin’s in the final. Let’s take a look at the betting.

CLICK HERE FOR THE 2019 GAA FOOTBALL AND HURLING FIXTURES

The betting has installed St Martin’s as 2/1 favourites to win the county title. They have won the senior championship three times the last in 2017. Notable current players include Rory O’Connor and Jack O’Connor. Naomh Eanna are then next in the betting the club as we stated won their first senior county title in 2018 beating the Martin’s. They have current Wexford senior stars Conor McDonald and Cathal Dunbar in their ranks. Oulart The Ballagh are next in the betting, at 5/1 they represent massive value going on their history. They won 7 titles in a row from 2009 to 2016. They won’t be to far away. Oylegate/Glenbrien are installed at 7/1, They have been up and down in terms of intermediate and senior ranks, Shane Reck, Damian Reck are current inter-county players that play with the club. Enniscorthy town Rapparees are next in the betting at 9/1. They have players like Kevin Foley and Liam Ryan in their ranks both whom are vital cogs of Davy Fitzgerald’s team. Shelmaliers are next in the betting at 10/1. They last won the county title in 2014.

Next in the betting is Rathnure at 12/1. They have some good players like Jack Guiney and Rory Higgins. They have won 20 Wexford titles last coming in 2006. Many will associate Nicky Rackard with the club as well as Paul Codd and the Quigley’s. St Anne’s are next in the betting at 16/1. They have players like Diarmuid O’Keeffe and Liam Og McGovern in their ranks. Glynn Barntown are next in the betting at 20/1, these are followed by Ferns at 20/1, Faythe Harriers whom of which Lee Chin plays with at 33/1 and then the outsiders Fethard at 40/1.

CLICK FOR THE WEXFORD GAA RESULTS AND FIXTURES