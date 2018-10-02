What the proposed five rule changes could mean for Gaelic Football?

The GAA’s Standing Committee on the Playing Rules (GSCPR)have announced five proposed rule changes, which will include rule changes for kickouts as well and handpassing. The GSCPR will now engage with player’s, managers, officials and referee to seek their opinion on the new proposed rules.

The rule changes are based on and related to sidelines kicks, kickouts, the mark, the sun bin and the handpass. If these rules are approved they will be implemented on a trial basis in the league in 2019. The rules wouldn’t be implemented in 2019 championship however,

So let’s take a look at the new proposed five rules changes and whether or not they have a good percentage of a chance passing at GAA Congress.

Handpass

The handpass rule is the first one we will look at here. The handpass has been a discussion of everyone in Gaelic football circles over the last few years, with teams now opting to move the ball forward with a running and handpassing game. However this proposed rule would put a stop to this sort of game. The proposal is to limit the number of handpasses to three, before they lose possession if any more handpasses is done than this. The likelihood of this rule passing is probably high in my opinion probably a 70 percent chance.

Sideline Kick

The second proposal on the table is the sideline kick. This rule proposes that a sideline kick must be played in a forward direction instead of kicking it backwards. However, there is one exception to this, if a sideline is taking place inside the oppositions team 13m then the option to kick the ball backwards is allowed. This is a very good idea as again in more recent year we have seen players kick the ball to the goalkeeper from a sideline from midfield just to hold on to possession. This is one of rules that I feel will pass 100%.

The Mark

This is an extension to the mark rule that has been in place. Instead of the mark from just a clean catch from a kickouts between the 45m and midfield, this new rule proposal will look to award a mark for a clean catch inside or on the 20m line from a kick delivered on or beyond the 45m line without it touching the ground. It is proposed that a mark by an attacking player will be taken from the 20m line in line with where the mark was awarded. In relation to a defender taking a mark inside his own 20m line, he will have to take the free kick from the exact spot the catch was made for the mark. The player is allowed 15 seconds to use the mark, if a player is is deemed injured by the referee then the nearest player to him will be allowed to take the free kick which was awarded for the mark. A score is allowed after a mark has been awarded. So therefore if a forward takes a mark inside the 20m line he can kick at goal for a point.

The exception here are the mark had to be taken from the hand and not the ground. Also, if a player wishes to play on after a mark has awarded he can be tackled. This probably is another rule that will go well to passing in my opinion probably a 60-70 percent passing in my opinion.

Sin Bin

Proposal number 4 is the best in my opinion. It will look to punish a black card with a 10 minute sin bin, while it will also be the same for two yellow card infractions. However, a second black card infraction will mean the showing of a black card followed by a red card. Additionally a second yellow card infraction will be penalised by the showing of a yellow card followed by a red. There will be no substitute allowed in either case.

The maximum number of substitutes allowed by teams will stand at 5, while the referee and sideline officials duties will change based on this.

Kick out

The final rproposed ule change will see the introduction of a new rule for the kick out. It will mean a kick out will see two players from each team positioned between the two 45 metre lines. The rule would mean a goalkeeper and 6 players (maximum) will be behind the respective 45m lines until the ball. Is kicked out. However, it will mean that the ball from the kickout will have to travel beyond the 45m line before been played by a member of the defending team. If these rules are broken then a 45m free will be awarded to the opposition team, which would be taken off the ground in front of the scoring space. This rule is a good rule also. It will stop the crowding of players in midfield in my opinion allowing for more space and more open play which is of course what we would all love to see. I can see this rule proposal been passed quite easily 90% sure this one will go through.

So to summarise, I believe all five proposals will pass when they are put forward. It would be great for the GAA as in terms of moving to trying something different to try and prevent blanket defensives occurring. As the saying goes you have to try things to make them work and I believe it should be given a trial at the very least in the upcoming league.