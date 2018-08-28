Who will win footballer of the year–A look at the odds

With the All-Ireland Final taking place this Sunday at GAA Headquarters in Croke Park between Dublin and Tyrone (throw in 3.30pm), we have decided to take a look at the top 5 players that are heading the betting market at the minute. As you might expect several Dublin players head the market.

1. Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin) – Kilkenny is currently heading the market at even money and them odds are quite fair considering the year he has had at centre forward for the Sky Blues. He has been a pivotal player in Dublin’s attack directing operations for centre forward. A big game on Sunday will surely see the Castle knock man pick up the ward.

2. Brian Fenton (Dublin) – Fenton has had a superb season at midfield for Dublin and has been up with the best this season. The Raheny man has added a lot of scoring to his high fielding and powerful running from midfield. At 11/4 he is worth a bet especially if he puts in another solid performance for Jim Galvin’s men.

3. Jack McCaffrey (Dublin) – The 24 year old Clontarf man has been here before picking up this award. He has had a good season and a big game from him in the final will see him go close to scooping the award. However, it is probably between the top two in the market and the odds of 8/1 on offer here reflect it.

4. Colm Cavanagh (Tyrone) – The Moy club man is the only Tyrone man in the top 5 of the betting at the minute. He has had a magnificent season Tyrone one of his best actually in my opinion since he made his debut in 2007. He will once again be tasked with the sweeper role. If Tyrone are to have any chance he will need a massive game.

5. Brian Howard (Dublin) – At 16/1 the Raheny man is out of the reckoning in terms of betting. He has had a good season though for Dublin and I expect him to have another big game in the final if he is selected to start.