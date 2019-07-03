Home favourite amongst the early starters tomorrow.

Shane Lowry is among the early starters in tomorrow morning’s threeballs. He has been paired up alongside last years Irish Open champion Russell Knox and Tommy Fleetwood. The group are set to tee-off at 8:40am. It’s ten years since the Offaly man famously won the Irish Open at Baltray as an amateur. He spoke yesterday about his hopes for the coming week in Lahinch. “I’ll have expectations of doing well this week. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t. …. and just trying to go out there play my own game, and see where it leads me.”

Ten minutes prior to that Graeme McDowell, Thorbjørn Olsen and Martin Kymer will be on the first tee box at Lahinch. However, the first starters will heading towards the back nine at that stage, as one of Wade Ormsy, David Law or Nino Bertasio will have the dubious honour of getting the 2019 Irish Open underway well before most people have had their breakfast at the 6:45am.

The first Irish player of the morning to tee-off will be Paul McBride who’s due to tee of at 6:55 along with Gavin Green and Victor Dubuisson. Other early tee-times of interest include Gavin Moynihan (9:00) and Seamus Power (9:10).

It won’t be until around lunchtime that Padrig Harrington (13:10) and Paul Dunne (13:35) get their tournaments underway. While the last group of the day, which comprises of Pedro Figueiredo, Hideto Tanihara and Sebastian Soderberg, will be on the first tee box at 3:50pm.