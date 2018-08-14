Paul McGinley already preparing for hosting 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

After the success of July’s 2018 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, next year’s tournament host Paul McGinley is already setting his targets high as he aims to make the 2019 edition of the Rolex Series event at Lahinch Golf Club, Co. Clare, one of the biggest in its long history.

The 2014 Ryder Cup Captain will become the first in a rotation of tournament hosts for the Irish Open, along with his fellow Irish golfing heroes Darren Clarke, Pádraig Harrington, Graeme McDowell and Rory McIlroy, who has hosted the past four editions.

McGinley, famously meticulous and thorough in his preparations for his 2014 Ryder Cup victory at Gleneagles, is planning to apply the same creative and careful planning for his hosting of next year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, which takes place from July 4-7, 2019.

The Dubliner expects the local community and the whole country to get behind the event and is targeting sell-out crowds on one of Ireland’s most famous links golf courses:

“The preparations for the 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open are already well underway and I’m really excited about being involved in what promises to be a great week. Lahinch is one of Ireland’s great golfing venues, not just because of the golf course but also the town, which is right on the doorstep of the golf club and is always buzzing with life. That whole region on the west coast is just very special.”

This summer’s 2018 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open provided a dramatic finale, as Russell Knox holed a 40-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to clinch a place in a play-off alongside New Zealander Ryan Fox.

The Scot then sank an almost identical putt on the first play-off hole to send the huge Irish crowds into raptures and seal his maiden Rolex Series title.

With blazing sunshine and a star-studded field including the 2017 champion Jon Rahm and the 2016 winner McIlroy, a total of 94,239 people attended the event at Ballyliffin Golf Club, Co. Donegal.

Tickets are already on sale for the 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Eventbrite, with special discount prices beginning at €12 for Pro-Am on Wednesday, with single tickets for Thursday or Friday costing €18, and day tickets for each weekend day costing €22 each. An adult season ticket covering from Wednesday to Sunday, start at a special price of €65.