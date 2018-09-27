Ryder Cup- Day One Fourballs announced

The Ryder Cup is now in full swing with the opening ceremony taking place today at the Le Golf National in Paris. It promises to be a thrilling few days of action which gets underway tomorrow with some tasty looking match ups down for decision in the fourballs on Friday.

England’s Justin Rose will team up with Spain’s Jon Rahm as they take on Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau. That promises to be a cracking match up to be fair. Another mouth watering match up is Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen facing off against Rickie Fowler and Dustin Johnson.

2017 Open Champion and 2015 Masters winner Jordan Spieth will team up with Justin Thomas as they will come up against Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton. Tiger Woods fresh from claiming a win last weekend at the East Lake Golf course will team up with Patrick Reed, that duo will come up against Italy’s Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood.

What a wonderful few days of golf we have ahead of us to enjoy. If your off work then put the feet up sit back and enjoy the best golfers in the world going at it hammer and thongs over the next three days because you would be foolish to miss it. It brings everything, excitement, passion and the thrill, the players love it, the fans love it. All of the action can be watched on Sky Sports Main Event.