Five best bets for the US Masters

The US Masters is set to begin at the Augusta National Golf Club, in the state of Georgia, USA on Thursday and we can take you through the current odds and some tips for the tournament ahead.

Rory McIlroy is the current favourite at 6/1. However, I have decided to look at 5 bets at outside odds which could make you some money this week. Since Jordan Spieth came on board he has had some big wins, he indeed won this tournament in 2015. Looking at his past history in the tournament since 2014, he was tied 2nd in 2014, won in 2015, tied 2nd in 2016, tied 11th in 2017 and in 2018 finished third. On that evidence a top 10 finish looks like superb odds at 7/5. In terms of winning the tournament he is 16/1.

Another bet I like is for Phil Mickelson to place in the top 10. The left hander has won the tournament 3 times. These coming in 2004, 2006 and 2010. From the years 1999 to 2009, Mickelson has placed in top 10 on all occasions. So he has the form and experience and knows what it takes. At 7/2 he is value to place in the top 10 of the tournament.

The third bet I like is Justin Rose to be the top English player. At 6/4 he looks good odds. Rose came 2nd in the tournament in 2015 and 2017. He was tied 12th in last years tournament. I expect him to be in the top 20 for sure and be top of the pile in terms of English players.

The fourth bet I like is Louis Oosthuizen to be top South African players he is at even money at present. His best tournament finish came in 2012 finishing second. He finished tied 12th last year. A repeat of that performance and he will be the top South African in my opinion.

The final bet I would recommend is Jason Day to be top Australian player. He is currently 15/8 to be just that. He has placed in the top 10 three times since 2011. He finished 2nd in 2011, 3rd in 2013 and 10th in 2016. He is likely to have another good tournament.

Summary

Jordan Spieth – Top 10 finish 7/5

Phil Mickelson – Top 10 finish 7/2

Justin Rose – Top English Player 6/4

Louis Oosthuizen – Top South African Player Evens

Jason Day – Top Australian Player 15/8