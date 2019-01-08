Padraig Harrington named as Europe’s next Ryder Cup Captain.

Padraig Harrington has today been named as Europe’s Ryder Cup Captain for the 2020 tournament at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin next September 25th -27th. The 47-year-old Dubliner succeeds Thomas Bjorn, who’s European side triumphed over the USA at Le Golf Club National near Paris last September. He also takes up the mantle of fellow Irishmen Darren Clarke and Paul McGinley as Captain. Harrington served as one of Bjorn’s vice-captains in that recent seven-point victory over the USA.

The three times Major winner and former European Number One ranked player Harrington was also a vice-captain in the two Ryder Cup tournaments prior to that. Firstly under the Captaincy of fellow Dubliner and former schoolmate Paul McGinley in Gleneagles in 2014 and he retained his role under Darren Clarke for the 2016 event at Hazeltine.

Harrington has represented Europe as a player at six Ryder Cup tournaments in 1999, 2002,2004,2006, 2008 and 2010. He was on the winning side on four of those occasions. His Ryder Cup stats are 10.5 points from 25 matches played.

Harrington was chosen for the role by a five-man selection panel comprising the three most recent European Ryder Cup captains – Bjorn, Clarke and McGinley as well as former teammate Edoardo Molinari who represents the European Tour Committee and Keith Pelley the European Tour Chief Executive.