Ryder Cup – All you need to know

So it’s another Ryder Cup year with the European going into battle with the Americans on French soil at the Le Golf National in Paris. So, before the golf gets started let’s take you through the schedule of events over the next four days.

On Thursday, the past captains march will take place at 1pm. The opening ceremony is due to take place at 5pm then. There then is a concert for all spectators at 6.30pm with the gates then closed at 8.30pm to end the day. Friday is when the golfing begins, the time for talk and interviews is over, the action gets underway and the players will be so looking forward to it. The gates open at 6.30am to allow spectators to take up their vantage points for the day, the action itself gets underway at 8.10am with the fourballs. So what is fourball some may ask, well it’s two golfer teams representing each country go into battle against each other, each of the four golfers play their own ball and the best score from a single player counts for the team for that hole. So in terms of an example, say Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy are going against Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, if Rose makes a birdie on the first hole but the rest of the players make a par then Europe get a 3, USA get a 4, Europe go one up on the scoreboard. The foursome matches also take place on Friday, these are expected to get underway at 1.50 according to the Ryder Cup website. So you may ask what these are, well in simple terms its again two golfer teams representing each country, However, this time the players have to switch hitting the same ball until it rolls into the cup. Players also have to switch on the tees, scoring is based on match play still, there is more tactics in this type of game which the Europeans have shown to be good at over the years.

Saturday then will see more fourballs which will commence at 8.10am, this will be followed by the afternoon matches (foursomes) at 1.50pm. The final day is where things could really heat up as players will face off head to head in single matches from 12.05pm. The single matches are exactly what it says on the tin, It will be 12 one on one matches, Europe versus USA played out over the course of the day.

It promises to be a thrilling Ryder Cup it can be watched live on the Ryder Cup website, Sky Sports and the Golf Channel.