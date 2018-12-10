The Condor – the rarest shot in Golf

Anybody with even a vague knowledge of the game of Golf will be familiar with the term birdie used to describe a score of one under par for a hole. Continuing the avian theme an eagle is two under par and an albatross is three under par. That brings us to a condor which is four under par on a hole, that is a hole in one on a par five or a score of two on a rare par 6 hole.

Larry Bruce is accredited with having recorded the first ever condor. It occurred at the Hope Country Club in Arkansas in 1962. Bruce wrote his name in the history books by cutting the corner of a dog-leg 480-yard par 5 and clearing a row of trees. After a couple of kind bounces, the ball found the cup.

The next recorded condor wasn’t until 1995, this time at Teign Valley Golf Club which sits on the edge of Dartmoor national park near Exeter, England. Shaun Lynch took a leaf from Larry’s playbook and apparently used a 3 iron to cleared a tall hedge to cut the dog-leg 494-yard par 5. The ball hit a downslope and ran all the way to the hole.

The third member of the condor club, Mike Crean, drove a 517-yard par 5 at the Green Valley Ranch Golf Club in Denver, Colorado. This is the longest ever recorded hole in one recorded in the history of the game. The 517-yard drive was aided by the altitude in the Rocky Mountains which helps the ball travel further than at sea level. Crean shot is the only condor ever recorded without cutting a dog-leg.

The most recent and youngest member of the club was 17-year-old Australian Jack Bartlett who aced the 18th hole at Royal Wentworth Falls Golf Club in New South Wales. Once again he cut a dog-leg to reduce the distance of the hole.

There is technically a shot which surpasses a condor, An ostrich is the term reserved for a hole in one on a par 6, however, this shot is yet to be achieved.