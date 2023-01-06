Munster host Emirates Lions at Musgrave Park at 7.35pm

23 total views, 23 views today

Munster host Emirates Lions in the URC at Musgrave Park in Cork tonight, with a 7.35pm kick-off.

The home side has made six personnel changes and three positional switches to the team that defeated Ulster at Ravenhill last weekend.

Jack O’Donoghue will captain tonight’s side. It will be Waterford player’s 15th appearance of the campaign having featured in every game so far this season.

Rory Scannell, Liam Coombes, Ben Healy, Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron and John Hodnett are all named in the starting line-up.

Malakai Fekitoa moves to outside centre as Gavin Coombes joins the second row and Alex Kendellen will start at no.8.

Mike Haley is named to play at full-back with Shane Daly and Liam Coombes on either wing.

Scannell and Fekitoa will start in midfield with Paddy Patterson and Healy resuming their half-back partnership. They last started together in the defeat of South Africa ‘A’ at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Wycherley, Barron and Roman Salanoa start in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Gavin Coombes in the second.

Captain Jack O’Donoghue, Hodnett and Kendellen complete the side.

Greencore Munster Rugby Academy pair Cian Hurley and Patrick Campbell are on the bench. Dan Goggin is also among the replacements and is in line for his first appearance since September.

Munster Rugby Team:

15. Mike Haley, 14. Shane Daly, 13. Malakai Fekitoa, 12. Rory Scannell, 11. Liam Coombes, 10. Ben Healy, 9. Paddy Patterson.

1. Josh Wycherley, 2. Diarmuid Barron, 3. Roman Salanoa, 4. Jean Kleyn, 5. Gavin Coombes, 6. Jack O’Donoghue (captain), 7. John Hodnett, 8. Alex Kendellen.

Munster Replacements:

16. Scott Buckley, 17. Dave Kilcoyne, 18. Stephen Archer, 19. Cian Hurley, 20. Jack O’Sullivan, 21. Conor Murray, 22. Dan Goggin, 23. Patrick Campbell.

