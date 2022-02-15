10 Irish-trained entries for Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase at Cheltenham Festival

By
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
-

Ten Irish-trained horses are among the entries for the Grade 2 Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase (2m 4f 127y) at Cheltenham on Friday 18 March.

Put The Kettle On (IRE) 8 11 7 One For Luck Racing Syndicate Henry de Bromhead IRE

Concertista (FR) 8 11 5 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede  Willie Mullins IRE

Scarlet And Dove (IRE) 8 11 5 Gigginstown House Stud Joseph O’Brien IRE

Riviere d’Etel (FR) 5 11 3 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott IRE

Agusta Gold (IRE) 9 11 2 Dr S. P. Fitzgerald  Willie Mullins IRE

Dolcita (FR) 7 11 2 Sullivan Bloodstock Limited  Willie Mullins IRE

Elimay (FR) 8 11 2 Mr John P. McManus  Willie Mullins IRE

Gin On Lime (FR) 6 11 2 Robcour Henry de Bromhead IRE

Global Equity (IRE) 7 11 2 Annus Mirabilis Syndicate Joseph O’Brien IRE

Maid O’Malley (GB) 9 11 2 Debbie Crawford & stuart coltherd Stuart Coltherd

Mount Ida (IRE) 8 11 2 KTDA Racing Gordon Elliott IRE

Pink Legend (GB) 8 11 2 Mr Francis Mahon Venetia Williams

The Glancing Queen (IRE) 8 11 2 Dingwall, Farrell, Hornsey & Murray Alan King

Vienna Court (IRE) 7 11 2 James & Jean Potter Ltd Nigel Twiston-Davies

Zambella (FR) 7 11 2 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies

