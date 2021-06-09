A look ahead to this year’s Irish Open: With the Dubai Duty Free Irish open looming lets take a look at everything you we know so far.

This years Irish Open in Mount Juliet will finally welcome back fans as restrictions ease in Ireland. There will be a limited amount of fans in attendance with tickets officially on sale this Thursday.

A small amount will be donated to the frontline workers whilst the general public must wait until 5pm. Tickets are priced from a range of 20-40 euro for each round. Last year’s event was unknown territory for big names as they struggled to cope with the lack of atmosphere.

American, John Catlin will be the defending champion heading into the Open next month. He edged out England’s Aaron Rai by two shots to win on ten under par. Irelands big name players like McDowell, Lowry, Harrington, and Mcilroy will also be teeing it up at Mount Juliet on July 1st.

Coming into this event the Irish are all in good form having failed to make the cut last time out. Lowry and Harrington are riding high after a top ten at the PGA Championship while Mcilroy returned to winning ways. Mcilroy who won the Wells Fargo can’t wait to return to Ireland to compete.

The 32 year old has been absent from the Irish Open since his 2016 victory at the K Club.

“I have so many incredible memories of this event down the years.

Not least my victory in 2016, and I think it is going to be a pretty special week this July with the fans returning. I’m really excited to play in front of them again.”

Read our other articles on everything sport, keeping you up to date at Sports News Ireland.

Click here for more

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com