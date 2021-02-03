Aaron Connolly deletes Twitter after mounting abuse: The Ireland star has deleted his social media after abuse from fans following weekend win.

According to the Athletic Brighton forward Aaron Connolly has deleted his Twitter account after fans slated the Irish international. The main comments occurring after the striker missed an open goal in their win over Spurs at the weekend.

The incident happened late into the dying moments of the game as Pascal Gross was clear through on goal. The German slipped past the diving Hugo Lloris setting up a cut back for Connolly.

The Irishman charged into the box with an attempted side foot finish, only to be blocked by Spurs defender Alderweireld. The centre back put his body on the line in a heroic slide to block the shot.

For the young Connolly it was a head in hands moment having not scored in over a month. The Galway native last scored against Wolves in January in a 3-3 draw. However, the criticism of the Irishman is extremely harsh given the wonderful block by the defender.

Given Brighton’s league position nearing relegation fans perhaps were understandably riled after missing such a great chance against a top side. The Athletic also reports that the abuse has mostly come from those involved with heavy gambling.

Brighton staff checked on the young 21 year old when the abuse heightened. However, Connolly has since temporarily deactivated all forms of his major social media accounts. Brighton boss Graham Potter backs the young striker to overcome his goalscoring rut.

“He has got some really good attributes, he is exciting and we believe in him”

