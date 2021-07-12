Gareth Southgate uncertain of England future after Euros defeat

After England tasted defeat in their first major final in 55 years, manager Gareth Southgate is uncertain of what his future holds.

In what was one of the Euros tensest finals in recent memory, Italy was crowned champions of Europe for 2020.

They defeated England in a penalty shootout after 19-year-old Saka failed to score his penalty to extend the shootout. For manager Gareth Southgate he could not have been more proud of his players after reaching a major final.

“I managed to see them all individually for a few moments before they left the dressing room. I just wanted to thank them all for what they’ve given because they’ve been a joy to work with. They really have bought into everything we’ve tried to do.

“They’ve all given everything they possibly could – I’m tremendously grateful for that and I know the country is.

Gareth Southgate insists 'I don't want to outstay my welcome' in update on his #ENG futurehttps://t.co/WGCBmjWoYR — talkSPORT 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@talkSPORT) July 12, 2021

However, upon defeat to Italy, Southgate casted doubt over his long-term future as England boss. The ex-Middleborough man’s contract is due to run out after the World cup in 2022.

However, Southgate insists a break from football is needed and future extensions can be discussed later. He also continued to say after the game in a comment saying, he didn’t want to outstay his welcome which perhaps indicates leaving altogether.

I don’t want to commit to anything longer than I should and I don’t want to outstay my welcome so all of those things need consideration.

“I want to take the team to Qatar, I feel we have made progress over the four years, we have had a fourth, a third, and a second-place finish and that is as good as anyone.”

Read our other articles on everything sport, keeping you up to date at Sports News Ireland.

Click here for more

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com