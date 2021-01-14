Andy Murray Tests Positive For Covid 19: Andy Murray has contacted coronavirus today throwing the year’s first Grand Slam in jeopardy.

As of today, Murray has been known to have contacted the coronavirus and is now isolating at his home in London. The Scot, however, despite feeling ill, still believes he can play in the Australian Open next month.

He was due to travel on one of 18 flights organised by the tournament themselves to Australia. The PA News agency confirms he is recovering and will make alternative plans to travel to Melbourne at a later time.

Murray and his team are working in coordination with the competition doctor, Craig Tiley, to work on travel solutions. Time is running out for Murray as players expect to arrive for the tournament over the next day or so.

This is to allow for adequate preparation time in accordance with Australia’s covid travel rules. The players are to quarantine for two weeks and then are permitted to practice for five hours a day.

The tournament officials issued a statement to fans amid Murray’s diagnosis:

“Andy Murray has advised that he has tested positive to COVID-19 and is isolating at home in the UK.

“Unfortunately, this means he will be unable to join the official AO charter flights arriving in Australia in the coming days to go through the quarantine period with the other players.

Murray would then need to get the all clear with a negative test required to participate in the event. It’s the waiting game now for the five time finalist who must rest and hope for the best.

