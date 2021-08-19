Angry fan demands Timo Werner leave Chelsea during training session

Chelsea fans have rallied their support for striker Timo Werner after one fan was clearly frustrated with his progress.

The German has undoubtedly struggled in front of goal since his arrival and will likely be replaced by Romelu Lukaku in the side.

However, one fan had something to say at yesterday’s open training session as the blues prepared to face Arsenal at the weekend. Fans during the open session used the pa system to voice their prediction for the game’s scoreline. One fan decided to go against that mold and shouted.

 “Let’s have it right…. get Werner out of the club.”

The video was captured on Twitter with many of the fans present booing him and some can be heard saying.

“No, you get out. Who are you? Who do you think you are?”

Werner himself took to social media afterward to thank the fans that stood up for him.

