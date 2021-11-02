Antonio Conte has become the new Tottenham head coach

Tottenham Hotspur has announced officially the signing of new manager Antonio Conte on their social media this morning.

The former Inter Milan manager takes over at White Hart Lane following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo after just four months in charge.

Tottenham released a statement on the appointment of Conte on their official website saying, “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Antonio Conte as our head coach on a contract until the summer of 2023, with an option to extend,”.

“Antonio has won titles in Serie A, including a hat-trick of Scudettos with Juventus, the Premier League and also managed Italy, leading the Azzurri to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016.”

The Italian returns to the Premier League since managing Chelsea where he won the league title in 2017, departing a year later for Inter Milan. Speaking after his arrival at the club Conte is eager to start “I am extremely happy to return to coaching, and to do so at a Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist again.

“Tottenham Hotspur has state-of-the-art facilities and one of the best stadiums in the world.

“I can’t wait to start working to convey to the team and the fans the passion, mentality and determination that have always distinguished me, as a player and as a coach.

Conte will begin his reign as Tottenham manager against Everton this weekend.

