Bale in talks to stay with Spurs: After a superb hattrick at the weekend against Sheffield, could the Welshman stay longer than expected in London. 

Originally contracted to stay at Tottenham on a one year loan deal, Gareth Bale could be on the cards to stay. He stated earlier in the season in a Wales pre match conference that staying at Spurs long-term wasn’t his plan.

The Welshman had intended to play at Spurs to get fit and break back into the Real Madrid team. Bale, despite his claims, will be doubtful to play any part in Real Madrid’s season next year.

The 31 year old still remains out of favour with current manager Zidane, which is unlikely to change. However, Bale has had a massive resurgence since January and especially after Mourinho’s departure. The forward has scored nine goals in 16 games in the league, most recently bagging a hattrick against Sheffield.

And According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is set to make an offer to extend his stay. However, it will not be proposed to Bale himself but to the next manager to take over from Mason.

The offer would give Spurs next manager the option to hold onto the forward for one more season. Currently, Tottenham pay Bales massive 240,000 a week wages but losing him and buying a replacement could be more costly.

The offer to keep the Welshman for another season is well worth thinking about with his turn of form. 

