Daniel Berger eagles 18 to win at Pebble Beach Pro Am: Daniel Berger secured his fourth win on tour with an eagle on 18 at Pebble Beach.

Struggling for form, Jordan Spieth held the lead going into the final day at Pebble Beach. Spieth held the lead after round 3 and looked set to break his winless run of three years.

Unfortunately for him, it wasn’t to be as the American fell short with a two under par round. He was overtaken by Maverik McNealy and Daniel Berger, who shot a combined 13 under.

However, it was Daniel Berger’s day as he shot a seven under 65 to beat McNealy by two strokes. The two golfers stepped onto 18th on sixteen under par, with it looking like a playoff to decide the winner.

Berger took the incitive on the par 5 with a big drive down the middle of the fairway. His second got on the green for eagle, leaving a long 30 foot putt, which he rattled home. Many were surprised with the 27 year old who looked so confident on 18, having double bogeyed it the day before.

McNealy couldn’t compete with Berger’s eagle finishing in second place on 16 under with Spieth in third one shot behind. The win marks Berger’s fourth on the PGA Tour as he moves up to 13th in the World rankings.

Speaking to the press with CBS Sports after lifting the trophy, he said.

“I’ve worked so hard in the last six or seven months to get to where I’m at, so it’s nice to see the results come.”

