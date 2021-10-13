Bournemouth’s David Brooks diagnosed with Cancer

7 total views, 7 views today

Bournemouth’s David Brooks posted an emotional message on his social media making the announcement of his cancer diagnosis earlier today.

Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks revealed on his Twitter today he has been diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin Lymphoma, a form of cancer that affects the immune system.

The variant of the illness is known to affect people in their young 20s and late 70s/80s. The 24-year-old had been absent from Wales international games of late due to illness but posting on Twitter today, Brooks revealed it’s more serious than that.

“This is a very difficult message for me to write.

“I have been diagnosed with Stage II Hodgkin Lymphoma and will begin a course of treatment next week.

Typically, Hodgkin lymphoma is an uncommon form of cancer that attacks the glands in the immune system, this can take up to six months to recover from with a combination of drugs and chemotherapy.

“Although this has come as a shock to myself and my family, the prognosis is a positive one and I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back playing as soon as possible.

“I’d like to show my appreciation to the doctors, nurses, consultants and staff who have been treating me for their professionalism, warmth and understanding during this period.

“I want to thank everyone at the Football Association of Wales because without the swift attention of their medical team we may not have detected the illness.

“I’d also like to say thank you to AFC Bournemouth for all of their support and assistance this past week.

“Although I appreciate that there will be media attention and interest, I would like to ask that my privacy is respected in the coming months and I will share updates on my progress when I am able to do so.

“In the meantime, thank you to everyone for their messages of support – it means so much and will continue to do so in the months ahead.

“I look forward to seeing you all again and playing the sport I love very soon.”

Many of Brooks’s teammates and club representatives voiced their support on social media upon hearing the announcement.

Brooks has been one of Scott Parker’s regulars this season with seven appearances and one goal to his name with Bournemouth top of the Championship.

From everyone at Sports News Ireland, we wish David Brooks a speedy recovery in this tough time.

