Bournemouth’s Mark Travers Makes League 1 Switch: The young Kildare keeper has sealed a loan move to league 1’s Swindon Town.

Mark Travers was once thought to be the next Irish goalkeeper to breakthrough in the Premier League. After a heroic man of the match performance against Tottenham in 2019 on his league debut, he gained national praise.

However, since then, the Irishman has found himself scratching his head as to why he hasn’t played. Following Bournemouth’s relegation last season, Travers would have hoped for frequent game time in the Championship.

Unfortunately, the club opted to stick with their thirty three year old first choice keeper Begović. In the last year and a half, Travers has only made two appearances for the club, which simply isn’t enough.

Still, at a very young age of twenty one, Travers needs frequent minutes to develop his game. This January, he has finally secured that with a move to league one’s Swindon town. The Kildare man will stay at the club on loan until the end of this season for an undisclosed fee.

The league one outfit are currently in a relegation battle sitting at twenty third in the league. Currently, they are four points off safety with their next game against promotion chasers Ipswich Town.

Travers will hope this move can propel him into the conversation for Ireland, as World Cup qualifiers near. Both Kelleher and Randolph have had recent spells playing at club level, and Travers will hope to emulate this.

The twenty one year old has yet to make an official club announcement but expressed his joy on Twitter, saying:

“Can’t wait to get started! Looking forward to the game Saturday!”

Should he pass a covid 19 test, expect the young Irishman to be in Swindons starting line up this weekend.

Read our other articles on everything Football, keeping you up to date at Sports News Ireland.

Click here for more.

LiveScores Now Available at VRscores.com