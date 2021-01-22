Brighton’s Mat Ryan joins Arsenal on loan: The Australian goalkeeper joins the Gunners on loan until the end of the season.

Australia’s Mat Ryan has joined Arsenal on loan till the end of the season. The deal is said to be of an undisclosed fee with no option to buy once the season ends. The shot stopper has fallen out of favour at Brighton and hasn’t played since their 3-0 defeat to Leicester in December.

However, since then, Robert Sanchez has taken the number one spot with Ryan unable to get back into the team. Arsenal was in the market for a solid backup keeper to Leno, having lost Martinez to Villa in the summer.

The transfer suits all parties, with both looking for a change in January. Ryan is thrilled to join boyhood club Arsenal despite being the number two, he said on his Twitter today:

“Signing for the club you grew up supporting as a kid,” “Buzzing to be beginning this new chapter and will give everything I’ve got to contribute to the first club I ever loved.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta issued a statement today welcoming his new signing to the Emirates:

“Mat has very good Premier League experience and has played over 100 times in the league, which is something that will benefit us greatly on and off the pitch. We welcome Mat to Arsenal and look forward to working with him this season.”

The Australian will join the squad this week, with a possible debut coming this weekend in the FA Cup. The Gunners face fellow top flight side Southampton in the fourth round.

