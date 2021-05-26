Dan Martin records a Grand Tour stage hat trick in Italy  

Dan Martin records a Grand Tour stage hat trick in Italy: Irish cyclist Dan Martin completed the Grand Slam of stages at the Giro d’Italia to claim victory.

Irelands Team Iseral start up rider Dan Martin made history today at the Giro d’Italia after winning the final stage. The stage was an estimated 193km from Canazei to finish at Sega di Ala.

The Martin came into the final stage sitting in 12th position before surging into the lead with 11km to go. He took on the brutal final stretch taking the lead after a massive solo effort.

The Irish representative did have some close shaves down the final closing 5km stretch from second place Joao Almeida. However, he managed to hold on and see him off claiming victory by 9 seconds.

This victory means Martin joins an elite group of cyclists becoming the 102nd to have won a stage at each of the three Grand Tours. This trio of Grand Tours includes the Vuelta de Espana and the Tour de France. Martin had previously won stage 6 of the Tour de France in 2018 and stage three of the Vuelta de Espana last year.

Overall leader Egan Bernal from Columbia still holds the pink jersey going into the final stage. He lost significant ground during the climb in stage 17 but manages to lead heading into stage 18.

The Columbian will look to hold on going into the final 231 km ride from Rovereto to Stradella.

