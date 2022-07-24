Darren Clarke beats Pádraig Harrington by 1 in The Senior Open

12 total views, 12 views today

Darren Clarke won $2.75 million The Senior Open on The King’s Course at Glenagles on Sunday night beating his fellow Irishman Pádraig Harrington by one stroke.

The Dungannon golfer birdied the final hole to finish the tournament at -10, one shot ahead of Harrington who watched on anxiously from the clubhouse.

The 53-year-old becomes the fourth man to win both The Open and The Senior Open, placing his name alongside Bob Charles, Gary Player and Tom Watson.

“I’ve made no secret of the fact that I wanted to win this more than anything,” Clarke admitted. “From when I turned 50, this is the one you wanted to win, so I could set it beside the other one. Pretty good feeling right now.



“Very privileged to get my name on The Open trophy and the Claret Jug, and now to get my name on this one as well and go beside some legends of the game. I feel very humbled and very honoured,” the County Tyrone golfer said.

Here’s what our #SeniorOpen Champion @DarrenClarke60 had to say after his win 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/2duxftlE8a — Legends Tour (@euLegendsTour) July 24, 2022

Clarke’s round on the final day saw him par the front nine holes. He dropped a shot at the 10th before carding a birdie two holes later.

Following a poor opening nine holes, Dubliner Harrington shot six birdies on the way home to carda 67 for a nine-under-par total.

His three under par round of 67 was enough to secure his third runner-up finish in Senior Major Championships this season, in addition to his U.S. Senior Open triumph.

Six players shared third place on eight under par, including third round co-leader Paul Broadhurst and four-time Major winner Ernie Els from South Africa.

Final scores (Irish players highlighted):



270 D CLARKE 65 67 69 69,

271 P HARRINGTON 66 69 69 67,

272 M MOLINA (ARG) 68 69 70 65, D BARRON (USA) 69 71 67 65, E ELS (RSA) 66 69 69 68, T JAIDEE (THA) 66 71 67 68, S ALKER (NZL) 68 68 66 70, P BROADHURST (ENG) 65 70 66 71,

273 C MONTGOMERIE (SCO) 70 66 68 69,

275 P LAWRIE (SCO) 69 70 69 67, Y YANG (KOR) 73 65 68 69,

276 A CEJKA (GER) 70 73 64 69, C WI (KOR) 73 66 67 70, B LANGER (GER) 67 68 70 71, J KINGSTON (RSA) 70 69 66 71,

277 R GOOSEN (RSA) 70 69 70 68, S KHAN (ENG) 66 72 70 69, M BROWN (USA) 72 67 68 70,

278 S APPLEBY (AUS) 70 67 67 74,

279 P O’MALLEY (AUS) 71 69 70 69, S AMES (CAN) 64 71 74 70, K DUKE (USA) 69 69 71 70, S PAREL (USA) 66 68 74 71, K JONES (USA) 65 70 73 71, P PRICE (WAL) 69 71 68 71, J KELLY (USA) 65 70 67 77,

280 P MARKSAENG (THA) 68 71 70 71, C DENNIS (USA) 69 68 69 74,

281 C FRANCO (PAR) 72 71 69 69, M MARTIN (ESP) 66 70 73 72, I WOOSNAM (WAL) 71 70 68 72, G HOUSTON (WAL) 68 69 71 73, M JIMÍNEZ (ESP) 69 67 71 74,

282 T BJORN (DEN) 67 74 71 70, M WATSON (ENG) 74 65 71 72,

283 G DAY (USA) 64 72 77 70, H FRAZAR (USA) 69 73 69 72, T GILLIS (USA) 70 70 70 73, C PAVIN (USA) 69 69 71 74, M DAWSON (USA) 69 69 70 75,

284 J HAEGGMAN (SWE) 71 71 74 68, D FROST (RSA) 67 68 77 72, R GREEN (AUS) 67 72 72 73, A DA SILVA (BRA) 69 70 71 74, D MORLAND IV (CAN) 71 69 69 75, A OLDCORN (SCO) 70 71 67 76,

285 K TRIPLETT (USA) 72 70 72 71, S DODD (WAL) 69 72 71 73, C KRESGE (USA) 72 70 70 73, P MCGINLEY 71 71 69 74, J SENDEN (AUS) 67 71 72 75, W AUSTIN (USA) 70 73 67 75,

286 D PRIDE (USA) 66 73 75 72, J REMESY (FRA) 69 70 73 74, M BRIER (AUT) 67 72 73 74, G OWEN (ENG) 69 72 71 74, J KEMP (AM) (ENG) 73 69 67 77,

287 W SHORT JR (USA) 72 71 70 74, R COCHRAN (USA) 73 69 70 75,

288 T FOSTER (AM) (ENG) 71 71 73 73, R DINSDALE (WAL) 72 71 70 75, A BOSSERT (SUI) 70 70 71 77,

289 Y TSUKADA (JPN) 70 73 72 74, P STREETER (ENG) 70 71 72 76, A BUTTERFIELD (ENG) 67 73 72 77,

290 M CAMPBELL (NZL) 71 70 72 77,

291 M JONZON (SWE) 71 72 76 72, R GOMEZ (ARG) 76 66 72 77,

295 T LEVET (FRA) 69 73 74 79,

296 H RUDOLPH III (USA) 73 68 77 78, S HENDERSON (SCO) 69 71 75 81.

