Denmark fan has LGBT flag snatched by stewards 

UEFA is investigating an incident between stewards and fans during Denmark’s quarter-final clash with the Czech Republic.

The Danes advance to the Semifinals of Euro 2020 after a 2-1 victory in Azerbaijan at the weekend. However, the win was overshadowed by yet another LGBT support incident involving a clash of supporters and stewards.

UEFA has announced they are officially launching an investigation into the incident at the Baku Olympic staduim. The scene saw stewards confront two Denmark fans supporting the LGBT community, waving a rainbow flag.

The two stewards were then pictured appearing to attempt to take the flag from the supporters and eventually confiscating it.

Speaking to the AFP news agency, UEFA has conflicting information than what was pictured and will investigate further.

“We are currently investigating what happened, and we will, of course, contact the UEFA delegate, UEFA Security officer, and local authorities to clear this up.”

“The initial information we received was that the supporter in question was heavily intoxicated and that some local supporters turned aggressive towards him,”

“The local stewards intervened and allowed the supporter to remain, despite his state.”

This incident in Azerbaijan is not the first controversy during the Euro 2020 tournament this summer. Earlier in the group stages, Germany’s request to light up the Allianz arena in the LGBT colors was denied by UEFA.

