Difficult start for Annalise Murphy at Olympic Sailing regatta

Annalise Murphy opened her Olympic Sailing regatta in challenging light weather at Enoshima on Sunday.

Challenging light winds marked the start of the Tokyo Olympic Sailing regatta at Enoshima on Sunday where Annalise Murphy was the first Irish competitor into action.

In the women’s single-handed event, what was looking like a good starting position became a missed opportunity. Another competitor snagged a control line on the Irish sailor’s boat, delaying her start into ‘clear air’.

Conditions remained at close to near calm levels for the opening race. Murphy had to accept 35th place in the 44-strong fleet.

Race 2 went better for the National Yacht Club sailor who rounded the first mark in 24th place. She spent the next three legs steadily picking off other boats to place 12th. Her combined score for day one leaves her 23rd place overall.

Reaction

Murphy was frustrated with the race one incident but resolved to improve for the second race.  “I’m glad the first day is done and I’m looking forward to moving up from here – no more mistakes,” she stated.

With eight more races to decide next Sunday’s medal race finale, normal weather patterns over Sagami Bay are being influenced by the development of a neighbouring typhoon.  Depending on how the weather system develops in the coming days, windier or lighter conditions equally could result.

Ireland’s second boat features the Olympic debut for Rob Dickson and Seán Waddilove from Howth Yacht Club and Skerries Sailing Club respectively in the Men’s 49er skiff event.  Their series is scheduled to begin on Tuesday 27th July with a medal race on Monday 2nd August.

