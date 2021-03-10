Djokovic at wild party despite rampant covid in Serbia: News has emerged on the world number 1 celebrating his new record at wild street party.

An outrageous street party was held in Serbia for tennis player Novak Djokovic in celebration of his new record. The Serbian became the longest player to hold the world number 1 ranking, overtaking legend Roger Federer.

This Monday marked the day that Djokovic sits top of the rankings for the 311th successive week. However, upon breaking this record, fans flooded to the players restaurant in Belgrade to celebrate the achievement.

This caused media outrage as the 33 year old then took part in the party in the street with his family. Serbia currently is in a strict lockdown with only essentials such as petrol stations and food shops open.

The country is struggling to cope with its over 3000 plus cases a day and rising. Outdoor gatherings are limited to a maximum of five people, which was clearly broken at this event. The crowd was videoed chanting his name, waving Serbia flags with no social distancing.

The crowd was sandwiched together wearing no masks as they cheered on their idol. However, when Djokovic arrived in his car, he forced his way through hundreds of people before dancing on stage to blaring music.

The dance was followed by a speech to the hundreds in attendance along with a firework display.

“Today is a special day for myself, my family as well as Serbia. Thank you for the success, which is not only mine but of the whole nation.”

The 33 year old is bound to be criticised for his actions during this difficult time with people suffering from covid.

