Djokovic battles through to Australian Open semi final: The Serbian reaches the last four in the Australian Open after beating Germanys Zverev

Djokovic has reached the semi final of the Australian Open after defeating Germany’s Alexander Zverev last night. The Serbian won 6-7(6) 6-2 6-4 7-6(6) after being behind at the beginning of the opening three sets.

The world number one began the match in a shaky fashion after losing the opening set in a tie break. Frustration told early on for the 33 year old as he then smashed his racket on the court in anger. He then was behind in the second and third sets before digging deep to scrap for a two sets to one lead.

However, despite leading through the opening sets Zverev struggled with double faults allowing Djokovic to draw level repeatedly. Once the Serbian got in front, he wasn’t willing to let go showing his champion quality.

Djokovic went on to claim the fifth set in a tie break 7-6 to reach the last four in the competition. The world number one advances on to face Russian Aslan Karastev in the semis.

Elsewhere, the other semi final will be between the winner of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Rafael Nadal against Daniil Medvedev. Speaking after his win, Djokovic discusses his struggles during the game and his injury.

With this kind of condition, I need time to warm up, even though I had almost an hour prior to the match I still felt it was going to take me some time to warm up, to feel that I can rotate well.

A lot of nerves out there, a lot of pressure. Emotionally I feel a little bit drained. It was a great battle. We pushed each other to the limit.”

